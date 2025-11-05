AI-generated images of Lee Jung-jae used to defraud woman of $350K

A woman in her 50s from Miryang, South Korea, lost about 500 million won ($350,000), after scammers used AI-generated photos of “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae and a forged driver’s license to pose as the actor. The Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency said the impostors contacted her online, claiming to be filming “ Squid Game 3 ” and requesting help with overseas production expenses. Lee’s agency, Artist Company, confirmed the incident in late October and said the scammers used the actor’s likeness without permission to solicit money from victims.

How the impersonation began: Investigators said the woman first received a message through social media from someone claiming to be Lee . The sender shared AI-generated selfies resembling the 52-year-old star and an image of a counterfeit driver’s license that appeared to bear his personal information. The scammers maintained frequent contact, referencing details about “Squid Game” filming to make the exchange appear credible. As the relationship developed, they began asking for financial assistance, citing temporary issues related to international production costs.

Transfers traced to overseas networks: According to local authorities, the woman made her first transfer of 6 million won and continued to send additional payments over six months, eventually totaling 500 million won. The funds were distributed through several domestic and international bank accounts opened under different names. Investigators believe the accounts were controlled by individuals linked to a criminal group operating out of Cambodia. Police are tracking the digital and financial records of the transactions in cooperation with overseas authorities.

Lee Jung-jae’s agency responds: Artist Company addressed the reports in an official statement following police confirmation of the case. “A crime involving impersonation of our artist to solicit money and obtain financial gain has been reported in the media,” the agency said. “We clearly state that neither the company nor any of our artists will ever ask for money, wire transfers or sponsorships under any circumstances.” The agency advised the public to be cautious of unofficial online accounts or messages using its artists’ names or images.

