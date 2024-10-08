‘Crazy Rich Asians’ screenwriter Adele Lim to direct ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

Disney has announced that Malaysian filmmaker Adele Lim, known for co-writing the screenplays for “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will direct “The Princess Diaries 3.”

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim told Deadline . “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis, Queen of Genovia, in the film, which continues the story from the previous installments.

The original “Princess Diaries” movies, released in 2001 and 2004, grossed a combined $300 million worldwide.