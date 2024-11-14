South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae-lim, known for his role in “Moon Embracing the Sun” and the reality show “We Got Married,” was found dead at his Seoul home on Tuesday at the age of 39, police confirmed.

A friend who had arranged to meet him for lunch discovered his remains at around 12:30 p.m. Authorities reported no evidence of foul play and noted the presence of a letter at the scene.

Tributes flooded in from devastated fellow actors, including Yoo Sun, who co-starred with him in the 2016 drama “Our Gap Soon.” The actress wrote , “It’s too sad, it hurts so much… May you find peace and rest.”