ACLU in Labor Board fight after firing of Asian American lawyer over alleged racism

During her five-year tenure at the ACLU, Oh was known for her outspoken criticism of her superiors, frequently addressing what she saw as a hostile workplace environment through lengthy emails to human resources.

Oh considers herself a whistleblower and advocate for women in the office, highlighting issues of

sexism

, heavy workloads and a fear-based culture.

Despite this, Oh was accused of willful

anti-Black

animus in her language and behavior, leading to her firing.