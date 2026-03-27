AAPIs hold deeply unfavorable views of ICE, say Trump hurts economy: poll

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders are far more skeptical of federal immigration enforcement than the broader U.S. public and largely view the Trump administration as having made their economic circumstances worse, a new survey shows.

By the numbers: The AAPI Data/AP-NORC poll , conducted Feb. 2–9 among 1,197 AAPI adults, found that nearly three-quarters view ICE negatively, compared with 60% of the general population. More than six in 10 also say Trump has gone too far in deporting immigrants living in the country illegally, and a similar share say his overall approach to immigration has been more harmful than beneficial.

“AAPI adults are significantly more likely than the general public to hold unfavorable views of ICE, reflecting broader concerns about recent enforcement actions and their potential impacts on communities,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, executive director of AAPI Data and researcher at UC Berkeley.

Strong majorities say Trump has driven up the cost of living (73%), raised health care costs (69%) and hurt job creation (62%). Just 25% are confident they can keep up with daily expenses, while 21% say they could cover an unexpected medical bill. Fewer than three in 10 think the next generation will achieve a higher standard of living than their parents.

What this means for Asian Americans: The poll’s results reflect a community under pressure from multiple directions. A recent Stop AAPI Hate report, combining ICE data with a January 2026 NORC survey, found that enforcement actions against people from Asian and Pacific Islander countries surged from roughly 2,000 in the first 10 months of 2024 to more than 7,700 over the same stretch in 2025. More than half of respondents said they or someone close to them had been personally affected by enforcement actions.

The personal toll extends beyond immigration status. Affected respondents were 1.9 times as likely to experience moderate or severe anxiety and depression. For communities dealing with rising costs for housing, groceries and medical care, the psychological burden of aggressive enforcement deepens an already strained financial situation.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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