New analysis exposes significant lack of Asian American broadcasters
The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) recently released a groundbreaking analysis titled “The State of Asian American Female and Male TV Broadcasters,” which reveals persistent disparities among Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander broadcasters.
It found that AANHPI women, who make up only 5% of broadcasters in the top 20 TV markets, have no on-air presence in 25 out of 94 stations. AANHPI men are also significantly underrepresented, constituting just 1% of broadcasters, with 67 stations having no AANHPI men on air. Despite a 170% improvement since 2002, AANHPI men remain far from full representation. The analysis also outlines seven recommendations, including the promotion of AANHPI talent to prominent roles and the establishment of partnerships between media, academia and government to improve diversity and representation in the industry.
Share this Article
Share this Article