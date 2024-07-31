NextSharkNextShark.com

7-Eleven to bring popular Japanese convenience store foods to US

via Unsplash/Josh Chiodo
Michelle De Pacina
7-Eleven plans to introduce popular Japanese convenience store foods to U.S. stores, including chicken teriyaki rice balls, miso ramen and sweet chili crisp wings.
This move aims to replicate the Japanese 7-Eleven model in the U.S., offering fresher, rotating food options. TikTok creators have already spotted milk bread egg salad sandwiches in Orange County stores, signaling the beginning of this shift. Japanese “konbini” (convenience store) culture has grown in popularity online, and 7-Eleven hopes to cater to this interest. No timeline has been given for the rollout, and specific store locations have not been announced.
