500 North Korean soldiers reported killed in Ukraine war
South Korea has confirmed intelligence suggesting casualties among North Korean troops deployed to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Ukrainian media, citing Global Defense Corp., reported that about 500 North Korean soldiers were killed in a Storm Shadow missile strike targeting Russian positions in the Kursk region. North Korea is believed to have sent over 10,000 troops to Russia, with many stationed in Kursk for training and support roles.
A separate strike injured a North Korean general and killed several officers in the same region, according to Ukrainian intelligence.
While neither Pyongyang nor Moscow has acknowledged the deployment, U.S. and South Korean officials allege North Korea has also supplied munitions and artillery to bolster Russia’s efforts.
Share this Article
Share this Article