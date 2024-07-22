2NE1 to reunite with world tour
K-pop girl group 2NE1 is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a reunion and world tour that kicks off in Seoul this October, followed by stops in Osaka and Tokyo by the end of the year.
In Sunday’s announcement, the group’s label YG Entertainment hinted that even more dates may be announced, potentially extending the tour into 2025. 2NE1 rose to fame in 2009 with hits like “Fire” and “I AM THE BEST” before disbanding in 2016. This tour marks their official reunion as a group, following a surprise appearance at Coachella 2022.
