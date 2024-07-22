NextSharkNextShark.com

2NE1 to reunite with world tour

2NE1 to reunite with world tour2NE1 to reunite with world tour
via Sandara Park
Ryan General
By Ryan General
K-pop girl group 2NE1 is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a reunion and world tour that kicks off in Seoul this October, followed by stops in Osaka and Tokyo by the end of the year.
In Sunday’s announcement, the group’s label YG Entertainment hinted that even more dates may be announced, potentially extending the tour into 2025. 2NE1 rose to fame in 2009 with hits like “Fire” and “I AM THE BEST” before disbanding in 2016. This tour marks their official reunion as a group, following a surprise appearance at Coachella 2022.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|