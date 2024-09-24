2 charged with $230 million cryptocurrency theft used for luxury cars, parties

Lam, a Singaporean citizen using the alias “Anne Hathaway,” and Serrano, who went by “VersaceGod,” were

arrested by the FBI

on Wednesday. Both face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Since at least August, Lam and Serrano allegedly accessed victims’ accounts and used exchanges, mixers and VPNs, along with tactics like “peel chains” and pass-through wallets, to conceal their identities. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities still unclear on exactly how they gained access to the victim’s funds.