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U.S. blacklists Megaspeed, the Nvidia chip buyer in the Huang scandal.

It’s the firm where Alice Huang, the suspected spy tied to Jensen Huang, worked. Selling it U.S. chips now takes a license that’s usually denied.

Seven firms in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand were added, including an Alibaba unit. Federal Register (Commerce Department)

Megaspeed bought about $4.6 billion in Nvidia gear and rented much of it to Alibaba. The Next Web

Malaysia will tell its data centers not to host or serve any of the seven firms. The Star

The list is called the Entity List. Firms on it can’t buy U.S. chips, software or technology without a government license, and the U.S. says it will start from no. The Commerce Department filed the rule Monday, Nov. 23, the same day Nvidia brought Huang back as CEO. It says the firms could help move top AI chips to buyers the U.S. has not approved. The Alibaba unit is Apex Enterprise Solutions in Singapore, Bloomberg reported. Alibaba called the listing “erroneous” and said Apex never diverted restricted chips. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing. The $4.6 billion figure comes from Bloomberg’s review of trade records. The Justice Department is running a criminal investigation into Megaspeed but has not charged it. Nvidia stopped selling to Megaspeed in June 2025. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this month that his department had wanted Megaspeed on the list for months. Malaysia’s trade ministry said only two of the seven are Malaysian companies: Speedmatrix, which Megaspeed owns, and MSFusion. It said Malaysia will not be used to get around export controls. The claim that Alice Huang worked for Chinese spies comes from U.S. officials, as reported by The New York Times and the Financial Times. It is not a finding in court.

Sources