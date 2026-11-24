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U.S. limits AI chip sales to four Southeast Asian countries.

Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are racing to build AI data centers. This could slow that boom and the jobs and money behind it.

Companies will need U.S. permission to ship top AI chips to those four countries. TechRepublic

The U.S. says chips sent there are more likely to end up in China. The Next Web

Shares of two Malaysian data center builders fell nearly 20% the day after. The Edge Malaysia

Data centers are giant buildings full of computers that run AI. They need chips from U.S. companies like Nvidia. China can’t legally buy the most powerful ones, and U.S. officials worry Chinese firms get them through neighbors instead. The Commerce Department announced the rule Nov. 16. Brazil is on the list too. Data centers anywhere will also need a license to rent big AI computing power to Chinese firms. U.S.-based companies can keep getting chips without a license if they file monthly reports. The rule takes effect once it is published in the Federal Register. It came four days after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO over reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. That woman worked at a firm with ties to Singapore and Malaysia, Bloomberg reported. Malaysia has approved 385.7 billion ringgit, about $95 billion at Reuters’ rate, in data center investment since 2021. One analyst told The Edge Malaysia that an earlier U.S. chip rule delayed project awards by six to seven months.

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