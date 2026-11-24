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Nvidia stock closes up 31%, its best day since 2003.

The 31% jump after Jensen Huang’s return added nearly $1 trillion in value. But lawmakers in both parties are pushing back.

Shares closed Monday at $165.05, up from $125.53 on Friday. 24/7 Wall St. via AOL

President Trump told CNBC he had talked with Nvidia’s board “directly and indirectly.” CNBC

Republican Sen. John Cornyn questioned the board’s finding that Huang is no security risk. Reuters via The Globe and Mail

It was Nvidia’s biggest one-day gain since May 2003, Yahoo Finance reported. Nvidia’s market value rose to about $4 trillion, up from about $3 trillion at Friday’s close, Fortune reported. Even after the rally, the stock was still about 31% below its October record. Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, said Huang “was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy.” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries called the board’s decision indefensible. Huang is expected to testify before Congress next month, CNN reported. Nvidia’s board has said input from top U.S. officials showed Huang’s return is not a national security risk.

Sources