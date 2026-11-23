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Nvidia brings back Jensen Huang as CEO, 11 days after he resigned.

The reversal came six days after Nvidia’s board said it did not intend to bring him back.

Nvidia shares jumped about 30% when the market opened Monday. NBC News

The board said input from top U.S. officials showed his return is not a security risk. Nvidia (SEC filing)

Huang resigned 11 days earlier after reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Decrypt

The jump lifted the S&P 500 almost 4% at the open, NBC News reported. Even after the rally, Nvidia shares were still about a third below their Oct. 6 record. They had fallen 14% on Friday alone. The board’s vote was unanimous. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will remain chief financial officer. An outside review of whether foreign spies targeted Huang will continue. President Donald Trump wrote on social media Sunday night that he hoped the board would rehire Huang. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, said he takes the job “with the greatest humility.”

Sources