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Jury finds Huawei guilty on 10 of 12 counts, but not racketeering.

It ends an eight-year U.S. case against the Chinese tech giant. But the jury rejected the claim that Huawei ran as a criminal enterprise.

A Brooklyn jury found Huawei guilty on 10 of 12 counts on Tuesday, Nov. 24. CNN (Reuters)

It was convicted of bank fraud, wire fraud, Iran sanctions breaches and a trade-secret plot. CNN (Reuters)

The jury cleared it of the most serious charge, racketeering. Time

Three Huawei units were also on trial: Huawei Device Co., Futurewei Technologies and Huawei Device USA. The jury deliberated for about four days after an 11-week trial, Bloomberg reported. The case began in 2018, when Huawei was charged with misleading banks about its business in Iran. A year later, the U.S. put Huawei on a trade blacklist that cut its access to American technology. The jury also convicted the company of money laundering and cleared it of conspiring to obstruct justice. Huawei’s lawyer called the racketeering acquittal a “profound rejection” of the government’s case.

Sources