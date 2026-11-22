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GTA 6 radio plays Asian artists, from Jennie to a Cantopop classic.
The world's most-watched game puts songs from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, Korea and India on its radio. Many players are hearing them for the first time.
- George Lam's 1987 Cantopop hit “Gan Ai Gan Zuo” plays on Kaleidoscope FM. Play
- Vietnamese singer Phương Thanh's “Chia Tay Trong Mưa” is on the same station. Play
- Jennie's new song “Power Trip” is on the game's official album. Play
- JISOO's “earthquake” and KATSEYE's “Gabriela” play on the pop station, Flash FM. earthquake Gabriela
- Filipino American star Olivia Rodrigo's “good 4 u” is on Flash FM too. Play
- Rina Sawayama's new song “TRDWFE” is on the official album. Play
- Japanese band Casiopea's “Time Limit” plays on the jazz station. Play
- Japan's DONGURIZU and Jazztronik, and India's Rupa, play on Worldwide FM. Yoppa Ratta SAMURAI Aaj Shanibar
Grand Theft Auto VI came out Nov. 19 with more than 20 radio stations. Its official album has 34 new songs.
Sources
- GameSpot (Every station and song · Nov 20, 2026)
- Kotaku (Flash FM song list · Nov 21, 2026)
- Complex (Official album tracklist)