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GTA 6 radio plays Asian artists, from Jennie to a Cantopop classic.

The world's most-watched game puts songs from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, Korea and India on its radio. Many players are hearing them for the first time.

George Lam's 1987 Cantopop hit “Gan Ai Gan Zuo” plays on Kaleidoscope FM. Play

Vietnamese singer Phương Thanh's “Chia Tay Trong Mưa” is on the same station. Play

Jennie's new song “Power Trip” is on the game's official album. Play

JISOO's “earthquake” and KATSEYE's “Gabriela” play on the pop station, Flash FM. earthquake Gabriela

Filipino American star Olivia Rodrigo's “good 4 u” is on Flash FM too. Play

Rina Sawayama's new song “TRDWFE” is on the official album. Play

Japanese band Casiopea's “Time Limit” plays on the jazz station. Play

Japan's DONGURIZU and Jazztronik, and India's Rupa, play on Worldwide FM. Yoppa Ratta SAMURAI Aaj Shanibar

Grand Theft Auto VI came out Nov. 19 with more than 20 radio stations. Its official album has 34 new songs.

Sources