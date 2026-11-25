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HBO’s “Crazy Rich Asians”: East Asian woman, 30s, and Chinese man, 20s

HBO is making the hit movie into a TV show. Anyone can try out for two new roles.

Posy: East Asian woman, 30s, a glamorous former socialite. Fluent English, some Mandarin.

William: Chinese man, 20s, a billionaire’s thrill-seeking son. Fluent English, some Mandarin.

When and where: Open worldwide by self-tape. Filming is expected in 2027.

It’s free to apply, and no agent or experience is needed. HBO announced Oct. 8 that it will continue the 2018 hit film as a series. It will have eight episodes, and production is expected in 2027. Firefly Casting is running the search. Posy is a former socialite whose marriage to a notorious tycoon has fallen apart. William is the thrill-seeking son of a Shanghai real estate billionaire. The self-tape has three parts: one scene from the script, a full-body intro with your name, height, city and languages, and a short video about yourself. You don’t need professional equipment or to memorize lines. Firefly says there is never a fee to take part, so ignore posts that ask for money or a passport scan. Submit only once, and don’t post your audition online, or you can be disqualified. The notice does not give a time zone for the deadline, so don’t wait until the last day.

Sources