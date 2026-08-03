BTS will not submit any music for the 2027 Grammys. The members said they do not want music divided by region or language.AP News
The Grammys created an award for Asian pop. BTS said no.
BTS says music should not be divided by region or language. The Asian music insiders who pushed the category say it was meant to help overlooked artists finally get recognized.
- The Grammys created its first award specifically for Asian pop music.
- BTS responded by pulling all of its music from consideration—not only from the new category.
- Asian music insiders who helped push the award say it was built for artists with fewer opportunities, not superstars like BTS.
- The bigger fight is over what representation should look like: another path into the Grammys, or another place to keep Asian artists separate.