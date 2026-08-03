The Grammys created an award for Asian pop. BTS said no.

I kept seeing both sides of this argument on social media, and it hit close to home.

As NextShark has grown, I’ve spent a lot of time interacting within the same institutions that people criticize. I know there are people inside genuinely trying to create more opportunities for Asians. I also know these organizations are businesses trying to stay relevant, reach new audiences and make money.

So where is the line between real progress and being opportunistic?

My anti-establishment side loves what BTS did. It is a huge power move to tell the Grammys, “You don’t get to use our name to validate this.” At the same time, I can understand why people fought to create the category and believe it could help artists who would otherwise be ignored.

Both things can be true. The category may create opportunities, and the Grammys may also benefit from the artists and audiences it brings in.

I think the real tension is whether Asian artists are finally being included or simply being given their own section. Because no matter how good the intentions are, nobody wants to feel used. - Benny Luo