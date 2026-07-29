Park Chan-ho became the first South Korean player in Major League Baseball in 1994. He has now become the first Korean to purchase a stake in an MLB team.Foxsports
The first Korean to play Major League Baseball now owns part of a team
32 years after becoming Major League Baseball’s first South Korean player, Chan Ho Park has become the first Korean to buy into an MLB team.
32 years after becoming Major League Baseball’s first South Korean player, Chan Ho Park has become the first Korean to buy into an MLB team. He led a group planning to invest $70 million in the Athletics, with actors Ken Jeong and Daniel Dae Kim among its roughly 30 investors.