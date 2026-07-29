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The first Korean to play Major League Baseball now owns part of a team

Chan Ho Parkiccsports
Published Jul 29, 2026Updated Jul 30, 20264 sources

32 years after becoming Major League Baseball’s first South Korean player, Chan Ho Park has become the first Korean to buy into an MLB team.

32 years after becoming Major League Baseball’s first South Korean player, Chan Ho Park has become the first Korean to buy into an MLB team. He led a group planning to invest $70 million in the Athletics, with actors Ken Jeong and Daniel Dae Kim among its roughly 30 investors.