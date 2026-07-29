The first Korean to play Major League Baseball now owns part of a team

This is awesome to see. Asian ownership in American sports is still rare, and not every owner has the same amount of power.

Joe Tsai (Alibaba co-founder) and Clara Wu Tsai (investor and philanthropist) control the Brooklyn Nets. Vivek Ranadivé (tech entrepreneur and TIBCO founder) controls the Sacramento Kings. Michele Kang (health-tech entrepreneur) owns the...

Team61 now brings Korean investors into Major League Baseball. Its stake in the Athletics is relatively small, so the group will not control the team. But Chan Ho Park will have an advisory role, while Ken Jeong and Daniel Dae Kim will a...

For years, much of Asia’s money in sports came through sponsorships. Now, more Asian investors are buying pieces of the teams themselves.

Instead of only paying to be seen, they gain a real stake in the business and can benefit if the team becomes more valuable.

The bigger question is whether this will eventually create more opportunities for Asian players, executives, businesses and communities.

Foxsports

The Chosun Daily

Yonhap News Agency

Yonhap News Agency

Forbes