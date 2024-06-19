102-year-old snack shop grandma becomes TikTok-famous

Sie Choo Yong, the owner of a small provision shop in Singapore, has gained viral fame on TikTok for her generosity. The centenarian can be seen giving away extra items and even refusing payment in a video filmed by user @dinahnahnah, who appealed to viewers to support Sie’s business at Beauty World Centre in Upper Bukit Timah.