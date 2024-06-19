102-year-old snack shop grandma becomes TikTok-famous
Sie Choo Yong, the owner of a small provision shop in Singapore, has gained viral fame on TikTok for her generosity. The centenarian can be seen giving away extra items and even refusing payment in a video filmed by user @dinahnahnah, who appealed to viewers to support Sie’s business at Beauty World Centre in Upper Bukit Timah.
- The shop, Lean Seng Lee Trading, is owned by Sie’s youngest son, who said he keeps the store open to provide Sie with meaningful activity, rather than being bored at home. Despite her age, she remains highly active and healthy, according to her second-oldest son, who is 66. Originally from China, Sie moved to Singapore in her 30s and has a background in farming. Sie has seven children and 27 grandchildren.
- The TikTok video has garnered over 184,000 views and many supportive comments, with viewers praising Sie’s kindness and expressing intentions to visit her shop. “Yes pleaseeee support this aunty. I grew up buying snacks from her shop since primary school. I’m hitting 30 and till this day she remembers me,” one comment reads.
Share this Article
Share this Article